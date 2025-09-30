Ricardo Pepi to miss Champions League game and US friendlies in doubt

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — United States forward Ricardo Pepi was a doubt to be picked for upcoming friendlies against Ecuador…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — United States forward Ricardo Pepi was a doubt to be picked for upcoming friendlies against Ecuador and Australia after a leg injury on club duty last weekend.

Pepi “sustained a minor strain in his thigh” his club PSV Eindhoven said.

He left during the first half of Eindhoven’s 2-1 win over Excelsior on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

The club said he will miss the Champions League game on Wednesday at Bayer Leverkusen.

It was only Pepi’s fourth start since a knee injury in January against Liverpool cost him playing for the U.S. in the Gold Cup in the summer, and in this month’s friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

The U.S. next hosts Ecuador on Oct. 10 in Austin, Texas, and Australia on Oct. 14 in Commerce City, Colorado.

