Ex-Man United star Juan Mata swaps Sydney for Melbourne in Australia’s A-League

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ex-Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata is on the move again in Australia, joining Melbourne Victory for his second stint in the A-League after leaving Western Sydney.

The 37-year-old Mata joined the Victory on a one-season deal, the club announced Tuesday. He had made seven starts in 23 appearances with Western Sydney Wanderers, scoring one goal.

“I am excited to be coming to Melbourne and to be part of one of the most respected clubs in the league and playing in front of the incredible members and fans,” Mata said in a statement.

Victory coach Arthur Diles is attempting to go one better after reaching the A-League grand final last year, losing to Melbourne City 1-0 in the championship match.

“We are incredibly fortunate to add someone of Juan’s experience and character to the squad,” Diles said in a statement.

Mata’s career before moving to Australia included winning the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros with Spain. He won the Copa del Rey at Valencia in 2008 before moving to Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and FA Community Shield between 2011 and 2014.

Mata spent nine years at Man United, where he won the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield, scoring 51 goals in 285 appearances.

He then had short stints at Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe, winning the Super Lig in Turkey and J1 League respectively before joining the Wanderers last September.

