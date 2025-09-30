Bills sign punter Mitch Wishnowsky to replace injured Cameron Johnston

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are on their third punter this season after signing Mitch Wishnowsky on…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are on their third punter this season after signing Mitch Wishnowsky on Tuesday to replace Cameron Johnston, who hurt his left foot and ankle last weekend.

The 33-year-old Wishnowsky joins the Bills after spending his first six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before being cut in May. Wishnowsky was selected by San Francisco in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Utah, and his departure came after he missed the final eight games of last season with a back injury.

From Australia, he earned the nickname “Boomin’ Onion” for his strong leg and knack for pinning opponents deep in their own territory.

Wishnowsky led the NFL in 2022 by placing 52.5% of his punts (32 of 61) inside an opponents 20. Overall, since 2019, he ranked third out of 38 punters with at least 150 attempts by having 45.2% of his punts downed inside the 20.

He takes over for Johnston, who was placed on injured reserve. Johnston was hurt in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 31-19 win over New Orleans on Sunday, when linebacker Nephi Sewell fell into the punter’s plant leg.

Johnston was signed three weeks ago after the Bills released Brad Robbins following their opener.

The AFC-leading Bills (4-0) host division rival New England (2-2) on Sunday night.

