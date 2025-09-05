Australia and US fighting for last quarterfinal spot at Women’s Rugby World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Every quarterfinal ticket at the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been punched except one. It’s a shootout…

LONDON (AP) — Every quarterfinal ticket at the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been punched except one.

It’s a shootout between Australia and the United States on Saturday.

They are in this predicament because last weekend they drew 31-31 in York. Australia blew a nine-point lead with 13 minutes to go then missed a late conversion to win the game.

Australia still has the inside running. It will advance if it can take a bonus point off England in Brighton by scoring four tries or losing within seven points. Beating England would be a monumental upset.

England has a 7-0 record against the Wallaroos. England has reverted to the side which beat the United States 69-7 on opening night. Unbeaten for three years, England has scored less than 40 points just once this year, 38-5 against Italy in its first match of 2025.

“We’re going in with the mindset of winning,” Australia co-captain Emily Chancellor said.

The U.S. faces Samoa in York for the second time ever needing a bonus-point win and to overcome a minus-62 points differential. That’s a tall order, too. The Eagles haven’t scored 50-plus at a World Cup in 15 years.

The Eagles and Wallaroos were quarterfinalists in 2022.

England, Canada, New Zealand, France, Scotland, Ireland and history-making South Africa have all secured quarterfinal places.

Key matchups

The New Zealand-Ireland Pool C decider on Sunday in Brighton is another popcorn matchup. The six-time champion Black Ferns have lost only twice in World Cup history – to the U.S. in the 1991 semifinals and to Ireland in the 2014 pool stage.

Ireland beat New Zealand for a second time last September at WXV 1 by 29-27 in Vancouver.

There are two more matches between quarterfinal-bound teams; Canada-Scotland on Saturday and France-South Africa on Sunday.

Canada is unbeaten this year and hasn’t lost to Scotland in 31 years. The loser likely faces England in the quarters.

Les Bleues are unbeaten in five matches against the Springbok Women. But Italy was unbeaten against the Boks, too, until last Sunday.

Players to watch

England wing Jess Breach plays her 50th test. She has never lost. Breach has a co-RWC-high eight line breaks and passed 50 tries in her career with a hat trick against Samoa last weekend.

New Zealand flanker Jorja Miller has beaten 17 defenders, more than any player in the RWC, and has seven line breaks, more than any forward.

Goalkicking lock Sophie de Goede has, with 262 points including 12 tries, passed Magali Harvey as Canada’s all-time leading scorer.

South Africa wing Ayanda Malinga is the only player to carry for more than 300 meters (357) in the RWC. She’s averaging 19.8 meters.

Australia co-captain Siokapesi Palu makes her first appearance since a foot injury in July. Palu was also at the 2022 RWC but didn’t play.

Quotes

“We have our eyes on the prize. Samoa should be a fun team, but we need to put points through, and hopefully England really give it to Australia.” — U.S. center Ilona Maher

“… the bows in my hair, the tape around my arm, the eyelashes and full face of makeup that I CHOOSE to wear, has no bearing on my ability, my passion or fight for this game. … In a old school man’s game, I’m bringing a bit of Barbie to the party. … I won’t be changing.” — Wales forward Georgia Evans responds to online criticism of her appearance

“I actually punched him.” — England No. 8 Alex Matthews’ reaction to being named stand-in captain by coach John Mitchell

“You get another Serevi but you also don’t get the same one. I think I play defense better than my dad ever did.” — Fiji lock Asinate Serevi, daughter of the great Waisale Serevi

“I’m hoping we come out on top but I’ve asked the girls to come off (the pitch) crawling.” — Wales coach Sean Lynn on facing Fiji

Schedule

Saturday

Canada vs. Scotland, Exeter, 1100 GMT

United States vs. Samoa, York, 1230 GMT

Wales vs. Fiji, Exeter, 1345 GMT

England vs. Australia, Brighton, 1600 GMT

Sunday

Japan vs. Spain, York, 1100 GMT

Italy vs. Brazil, Northampton, 1300 GMT

New Zealand vs. Ireland, Brighton, 1345 GMT

France vs. South Africa, Northampton, 1545 GMT

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.