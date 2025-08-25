Live Radio
Wong advances at US Open and becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match

The Associated Press

August 25, 2025, 2:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Coleman Wong is the first player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam men’s singles match since the Open era began in 1968.

Wong defeated American Aleksander Kovacevic in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. He won 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in just under 2 1/2 hours.

The 21-year-old is ranked 173rd on the ATP Tour and was making his main draw Grand Slam debut. He had fallen short in qualifying at Flushing Meadows, the Australian Open and twice apiece at Wimbledon and the French Open.

Wong is set to face Adam Walton of Australia in the second round.

