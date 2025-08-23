Springboks survive late drama to edge Australia and keep alive title hopes

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa edged Australia 30-22 and kept alive its hopes of retaining the Rugby…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa edged Australia 30-22 and kept alive its hopes of retaining the Rugby Championship crown on Saturday.

A second straight defeat to the Wallabies in the republic — not seen since 1963 — would have sunk the title hopes and surprisingly vulnerable confidence of the world champion Springboks.

But flyhalf Handre Pollard’s unerring accuracy off the tee and the “bomb squad” of replacements proved the difference. Pollard, one of nine changes after South Africa’s 38-22 loss at Ellis Park a week ago, slotted all six of his goalkicks.

In contrast, Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor missed his last three goalkicks in the last 12 minutes; a conversion to Brandon Paenga-Amosa’s try that brought Australia to 23-22 and two penalties.

O’Connor was apparently playing on an injured ankle and Australia had no more reserve backs.

Both teams scored three tries each as Australia, again, was incredibly resilient and rallied for the second straight weekend from a deep hole.

South Africa led 22-0 at Ellis Park before capitulating. It led 20-7 late in the first half at Cape Town Stadium but the Wallabies comeback stalled at 23-22 down with 12 minutes to go.

Eben Etzebeth came off the bench for his 135th test to scrape the ball on the try-line with six minutes left to make it 30-22.

But even more late drama — Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s high tackle and Aphelele Fassi’s yellow card and O’Connor’s missed goalkicks — left the result in suspense until after the fulltime hooter.

Pollard’s first goalkick gave him three points and 800 career test points. A second penalty followed in the sixth minute from a scrum penalty.

By then Wallabies fullback Tom Wright had wrenched his knee and been replaced.

But they hit the front when Nic White’s heads-up grubber was snatched by left wing Corey Toole for a try on his test debut.

The Wallabies’ lead lasted for three minutes.

A kick-chase by the Boks caught White in possession in his 22, RG Snyman turned him over and Pollard’s crossfield kick fell kindly for wing Canan Moodie to score for 13-7 with Pollard’s extras.

Despite the Wallabies replacing two key backs inside the first dozen minutes when White had to leave, they continued to look dangerous.

Stand-in skipper Fraser McReight had a try disallowed for a knock-on in the buildup, and they waived a kickable penalty for a corner lineout but were hit behind the gainline by the Springboks defense.

The reunited Boks midfield of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, together for the 38th time, hatched a break that was supported by forwards Ox Nche and Kwagga Smith, who drove past Nick Frost and Len Ikitau to score between the posts.

Just before halftime, a 45-meter penalty by O’Connor trimmed the Boks lead to 20-10.

The Wallabies used up their third and last replacement back during halftime after Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i didn’t pass an HIA and still got the first score of the second half.

An O’Connor chip wasn’t controlled by Moodie and Max Jorgensen profited. O’Connor converted but then apparently landed badly on his ankle and played on with Australia trailing 20-17.

Pollard’s third penalty extended that to 23-17.

A break by Toole was almost capped by Andrew Kellaway but he was wrapped up in front of the Springboks’ posts by Fassi.

No matter. Paenga-Amosa finished off a lineout drive to cut the gap to one. But Australia never got any closer on the scoreboard.

