McReight to captain Wallabies in second Rugby Championship test against Springboks

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Winger Corey Toole will make his test debut and Fraser McReight will replace the injured Harry Wilson as captain when the Wallabies play South Africa in their Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said Thursday that Rob Valetini would return to the starting side in place of Wilson, who has a knee injury and limped off the field last week in Australia’s opening 38-22 win over the Springboks at Johannesburg.

The Wallabies also sustained key injuries in other positions in the Ellis Park test.

“The squad as a whole has recovered pretty well from what was a very draining and physical test match on the high veld last week,” Schmidt said.

“We struggled to contain a powerhouse Springbok start last weekend and we know that we have to improve leading into what’s likely to be a bruising encounter in Cape Town.”

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus made 10 changes to his lineup earlier in the week. The overhaul reflected strategic changes and the absence of injured skipper Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and both wingers from the Johannesburg defeat.

Teams:

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (captain), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Jean-Luc du Preez, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, R.G. Snyman, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Reserves: Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Australia: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole, James O’Connor, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight (captain), Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway.

