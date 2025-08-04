Lions hooker Dan Sheehan suspended for four matches after reckless ruck clearout

SYDNEY (AP) — British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan was suspended for four matches on Monday for his illegal…

SYDNEY (AP) — British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan was suspended for four matches on Monday for his illegal ruck clearout of Australia’s Tom Lynagh at the weekend.

Sheehan was cited for charging into a ruck and hitting Lynagh’s head on Saturday in the third test won by the Wallabies 22-12 in Sydney.

At his disciplinary hearing, Sheehan disagreed that foul play occurred. But the panel found it was reckless with a high degree of danger.

The panel suspended him from four Leinster club matches in September and October, but allowed him to be available for the fourth match if he completed World Rugby’s tackle school.

