Kiros and Hassan smash records at Sydney Marathon

SYDNEY (AP) — Ethiopa’s Hailemaryam Kiros and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands have surged to record-breaking victories in the men’s…

SYDNEY (AP) — Ethiopa’s Hailemaryam Kiros and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands have surged to record-breaking victories in the men’s and women’s races at the debut of the Sydney Marathon as a world major on Sunday.

Kiros won a thrilling men’s race in two hours six minutes and six seconds to run the fastest marathon ever in Australia, more than a minute quicker than the previous record on the hilly harborside course which attracted 35,000 competitors from around the world.

The 28-year-old Ethiopian finished 10 seconds clear of compatriot Addisu Gobena with Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana third.

Kiros was part of a lead pack of seven runners and then surged off the front with Gobena to make it a duel for the remaining five kilometers. Kiros then handled better the downhill gradient to the finish line at the Sydney Opera House to claim an impressive victory on a brisk winter’s morning.

It was the Sydney Marathon’s first year as a major, joining a list of elite events that includes New York, London, Berlin, Boston, Tokyo and Chicago.

Hassan overcomes pain barrier

Dutch multi-distance star Hassan was also in record-breaking form as she dominated the women’s race to win in 2:18:22, almost three minutes quicker than Ethiopia’s Workenesh Edesa record time set last year.

Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei with Edesa third in 2:22:05.

“The last five kilometres, I’m dead,” Hassan said. “I felt so good in the first 5Ks and I think I pushed too hard. I pushed really hard the last 10Ks. I was like, ‘That’s not really smart. I’m going to pay the price’, but I feel I got away with it. I’m so grateful.”

“It’s the first major marathon in Australia, in Sydney, and I’m the first one to win, so it’s big history for me.

Kenyan star finishes ninth but enthrals fans

Dual Olympic gold-medalist Eliud Kipchoge, the headline attraction in the men’s field, was warmly embraced by his competitors as he crossed the line in ninth place, more than two minutes behind, and was enthusiastically cheered by the thousands of fans along the finish-line enclosure.

Kipchoge, who won gold at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, fell off the lead pack with 10 kilometers to go and couldn’t find his way back into the contention.

I’m happy to go across the finish line. I have nothing to prove,” Kipchoge said. “My mission is to bring all the people together. Let us surpass 55,000 (from 35,000 this year), actually, next year to run here.

“It’s a beautiful course. It’s a course whereby there is no other in this world.”

Scaroni, Hug score another major

The women’s and men’s wheelchair events took place in tandem with the runners and Susannah Scaroni of the United States added to her list of marathon major victories with a win in the women’s event.

A heavy favorite coming into the race, it was the 34-year-old Washington state resident’s, first major win outside of the U.S.

“It shows that sport movement is for every human being and it makes every human being better,” Scaroni said to reporters at the finish line.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the men’s event in a record time of 1:27:15, smashing by more than 11 minutes the Sydney record held by Canada’s Josh Cassidy’s from 2024.

Hug has seven Paralympic gold medals to go with 23 other major marathon victories.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.