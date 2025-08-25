Live Radio
Iran directed antisemitic attacks in Australia, PM Albanese says

The Associated Press

August 25, 2025, 11:29 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of directing at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia and said the country is expelling the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday.

Albanese said that Australian intelligence services had connected Iran to attacks on a Sydney restaurant and a Melbourne mosque.

There has been a steep rise in antisemitic events in the two cities since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.

“ASIO has gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion. The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks,” Albanese told reporters, referring to the main domestic spy agency.

