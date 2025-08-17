Injured Wallabies Slipper and Pietsch ruled out of second test against South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Australia prop James Slipper and winger Dylan Pietsch were ruled out of the second Rugby Championship test…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Australia prop James Slipper and winger Dylan Pietsch were ruled out of the second Rugby Championship test against South Africa in a double blow to the Wallabies’ hopes on Sunday.

Slipper reported concussion symptoms after the shock 38-22 win over the Springboks on Saturday in Johannesburg and failed a head injury check.

Pietsch broke his jaw in a first-half tackle, not long after scoring Australia’s first try.

They returned home alongside flyhalf Ben Donaldson, whose adductor strain made him unavailable for the first test.

Utility back Hamish Stewart has joined the Wallabies in Johannesburg, and winger Filipo Daugunu and prop Rhys van Nek will catch up with the squad in Cape Town, site of the second test on Saturday.

No. 8 and captain Harry Wilson was forced from the field after a knee injury but Rugby Australia said he was walking more comfortably and staying in the republic.

The injury to Slipper, the Wallabies’ most capped player, means Aidan Ross could make his test debut for Australia three years after his sole test for New Zealand. Tom Robertson was another loosehead option.

Andrew Kellaway is expected to replace Pietsch in the No. 11 jersey, but the uncapped Corey Toole will vie with Daugunu and Josh Flook as cover.

