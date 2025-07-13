Prop Tom Clarkson called up by British & Irish Lions as front row cover in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ireland prop Tom Clarkson was called up by the British and Irish Lions squad touring Australia…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ireland prop Tom Clarkson was called up by the British and Irish Lions squad touring Australia as front row cover on Sunday.

The Lions said there were no injury issues with the three tightheads they have: Tadhg Furlong, Will Stuart and Finlay Bealham.

Clarkson was summoned only to “provide additional front row cover,” the Lions said.

The Lions have only four more matches left on tour, the three-test series against Australia beginning next Saturday in Brisbane and a midweek match against a First Nations and Pasifika XV the following week in Melbourne.

Clarkson has eight caps for Ireland and started in the recent tour wins over Georgia and Portugal, against which he scored his first test try.

Clarkson’s arrival will increase the number of Leinster players in the Lions squad to 14, and the Ireland contingent to 18.

The Lions have been seeking reinforcements lately. Fellow Ireland and Leinster back Jamie Osborne joined the squad on Sunday, and England hooker Jamie George was on his way from Argentina.

