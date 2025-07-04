Owen Farrell’s ‘aura’ and ‘serious quality’ will help Lions in Australia, teammates say

SYDNEY (AP) — Owen Farrell’s curveball call-up by the British and Irish Lions was welcomed by his new teammates Friday,…

SYDNEY (AP) — Owen Farrell’s curveball call-up by the British and Irish Lions was welcomed by his new teammates Friday, with the former England captain praised for his high standards and leadership qualities as he heads to Australia for his fourth tour.

Lions coach Andy Farrell picked his son to replace the injured Elliot Daly and it’s a somewhat controversial selection. Owen Farrell hasn’t played test rugby since the 2023 Rugby World Cup — he took a break from internationals to prioritize his mental well-being — and has had an underwhelming, injury-hit club season at Racing 92 in France, including a May 4 concussion since which he hasn’t played.

However, the 33-year-old Farrell is one of the great England players of his generation, having earned 112 caps and scored more points than anyone else, and is now the only player in the Lions squad who was involved in the triumphant tour to Australia in 2013.

“You don’t lose class. Faz is a class player, so I’m well happy,” said hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who has played for England with Farrell. “When it was announced internally, the reaction was good. Faz is a well-known player. He’s played quality rugby over many years.

“One thing about Faz is the standards he sets on the training field. He’s got (a) bit of an aura about him on training fields, which makes you want to try and train to perfection. I know it’s quite hard to perfect training every single day, but he definitely makes standards higher.”

Farrell was arriving in Sydney on Friday and won’t be playing in the tour match against the New South Wales Waratahs at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, when Tadhg Beirne will captain the Lions.

“Owen bring some serious quality. We’re looking forward to him coming into the squad and getting to hang out with him,” said Beirne, who played with Farrell during the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

“Any type of leadership is only going to enhance the squad. Playing with him four years ago, I’ve seen all those leadership qualities that he brings. There’s the quality of his talent as well, which will do nothing but boost the squad.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.