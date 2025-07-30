Mitchell Owen’s T20 hitting earns him a spot in Australia’s one-day cricket squad

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Big-hitting allrounder Mitchell Owen is set to play one-day cricket for Australia after making an impressive…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Big-hitting allrounder Mitchell Owen is set to play one-day cricket for Australia after making an impressive international debut in the Twenty20 series sweep in the West Indies.

The 23-year-old Owen was included Wednesday in both white ball squads for next month’s Top End series against South Africa.

A star opener for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash domestic T20 competition, he scored a half-century in his first game for Australia, helping set up a 5-0 series sweep in the Caribbbean.

In four games, he averaged 41.66 runs and a strike rate of 192.3, his big-hitting capabilities evident as he struck 12 sixes from the 65 deliveries he faced.

“As we build toward the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive,” Cricket Australia’s chief selector George Bailey said. “Mitch Owen and Matt Kuhnemann making their respective debuts and the preparation and work done by Nathan Ellis to allow him to play all five matches were highlights.

Travis Head and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood return to the ODI and T20 squads after being rested for the white ball section of the Caribbean tour following Australia’s 3-0 test series win.

“The smaller squad for a home series, along with the return of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, see some players not part of the squad for this Top End series,” Bailey said, “but all remain in the frame moving forward.”

Test captain Pat Cummins is being rested for the white ball series against South Africa in order to prepare for the Ashes series starting in November, leaving Mitch Marsh to lead Australia in both formats.

The T20 against the Proteas will be held in Darwin and Cairns on Aug. 10, 12 and 16, followed by ODIs in Cairns and Mackay in northern Queensland state on Aug. 19, 22 and 24.

Australia squads:

T20: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

ODI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

