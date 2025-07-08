Wallabies playmaker Lolesio sidelined before Lions series after ‘successful’ surgery

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia flyhalf Noah Lolesio has been sidelined ahead of the British and Irish Lions test series after…

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia flyhalf Noah Lolesio has been sidelined ahead of the British and Irish Lions test series after surgery on Tuesday on an unspecified injury sustained in the 21-18 comeback win over Fiji.

Rugby Australia issued a statement confirming Lolesio “has had successful surgery today.”

It didn’t release details of the injury or the timeframe for Lolesio’s recovery but he will miss the first Lions test on July 19 in Brisbane. Australian media reported Lolesio underwent spinal surgery.

“He is expected to make a full recovery and will spend a period of time away from the game during his rehabilitation,” was all Rugby Australia added.

The playmaker’s head hit the ground with force on Sunday during the second half against Fiji in Newcastle. He was carried from the field and taken to hospital. He was discharged later Sunday then readmitted to another hospital after a medical follow-up.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said Lolesio had been “up and moving well when he returned to the team hotel after his initial hospital visit in Newcastle on Sunday.”

“Further to that, it’s an added relief for everyone, especially his family, that successful surgery now has him on the road to recovery.”

Lolesio was expected to get the first shot at the Lions after starting 11 of 13 tests under Schmidt. Schmidt announces his squad for the three-test series on Friday and Lolesio’s absence leaves Tom Lynagh, the son of Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, and Ben Donaldson as the flyhalf options.

Another candidate was veteran utility James O’Connor, who could return after a season with the Super Rugby Pacific-winning Crusaders.

