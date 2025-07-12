Hooker Jamie George to join Lions after Luke Cowan-Dickie suffers a concussion

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — England hooker Jamie George will fly to Australia on Sunday to join the British and…

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — England hooker Jamie George will fly to Australia on Sunday to join the British and Irish Lions as concussion cover for countryman Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Cowan-Dickie was knocked out after attempting a tackle in the first half of the Lions’ 48-0 win over an Australia and New Zealand Invitational side in Adelaide on Saturday.

Lions coach Andy Farrell said after the match that Cowan-Dickie was feeling “good” but suffered a concussion, a week out from the first test against the Wallabies.

England announced hours later that George was being drafted into the Lions squad, so would miss Saturday’s test match against Argentina in San Juan. He was set to start and will instead watch the match before departing for Brisbane on Sunday, England said.

Theo Dan came into the England team as George’s replacement.

“We’re absolutely delighted for Jamie’s selection,” England coach Steve Borthwick said.

Aside from the three tests against the Wallabies on consecutive Saturdays, the Lions have just one remaining midweek assignment — against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne on July 22. That could be George’s only game on this tour, though he did go on the 2017 and 2021 tours.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.