He’s back: Veteran James O’Connor is in the Wallabies squad to play the British and Irish Lions

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — James O’Connor has returned to a Wallabies squad almost three years after his last test when the veteran flyhalf was included to potentially face the British and Irish Lions in the first test in Brisbane on July 19.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt looked for some experience in his 36-man squad named Friday following a reported spinal injury to his first-choice playmaker Noah Lolesio.

“I thought he (Schmidt) was joking . . . it hasn’t sunk in yet, genuinely, like it’s very surreal,” O’Connor said of his call-up to the squad. “Noah’s injury opened up a doorway for me, and even then again, I still didn’t think I’d made it so to be here right now and to be given the opportunity, I’m excited.”

O’Connor, who started at flyhalf in all three matches of the 2013 losing Lions series, played the last of his 64 tests for Australia in 2022. The inclusion of 35-year-old O’Connor, who was part of the Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific-winning lineup this year, was one of only two changes from Australia’s squad that faced Fiji last weekend.

“Obviously, I had a few conversations with James during the year and he had a good Super season for the Crusaders,” Schmidt said. “He stayed close. He stayed connected the whole way through. So that experience can potentially help the players again, particularly our young 10s, as they continue to progress as well.”

With the Wallabies having a week to prepare for the first test, Schmidt did not name a captain.

With 20 forwards and 16 backs, there are two uncapped players in ACT Brumbies player Corey Toole and Western Force back rower Nick Champion de Crespigny included in the squad.

James Slipper, the record-holder for most Wallabies appearances with 144 tests, could also join O’Connor and retired test great George Smith in playing for Australia in consecutive British and Irish Lions series.

“Slips is going to get a second shot at it potentially, and that’s really exciting for him,” said Schmidt. “His longevity is something that is quite incredible in the game, and part of what makes Slipper a little bit special is he’s always challenging himself to get better.”

Injured forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini, who were both unavailable for Australia’s 21-18 win over Fiji due to calf injuries, were included.

Veteran scrumhalf Nic White will finally get a chance to play a test against the Lions after injury ruled him out of the 2013 series, while playmaker Tom Lynagh can follow in the footsteps of his father Michael, who played against the 1989 Lions.

“As Wallabies coaches, we have tried to balance continuity with form and freshness, but there were some very tight calls,” Schmidt said. “We’re conscious of how special it is to play the British and Irish Lions, so for those selected in the squad, they’ll be competing for test jerseys, while also trying to help others prepare.

“We need to improve our accuracy and cohesion with a very short runway leading up to the first test here in eight days.”

The Lions are 4-0 in Australia since a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin. They have beaten all of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises. Before a win over the Brumbies this week, they defeated the Western Force, Queensland Reds, and New South Wales Waratahs.

The second test in the series is July 26 in Melbourne and the third Aug. 2 in Sydney.

Australia squad to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

