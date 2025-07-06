Harry Wilson’s late try saves Australia in a 21-18 win over Fiji

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — A last-gasp try by captain Harry Wilson has salvaged a dramatic 21-18 win for Australia on…

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — A last-gasp try by captain Harry Wilson has salvaged a dramatic 21-18 win for Australia on Sunday in its international season-opener against Fiji.

Wilson twisted and spun over from close range after several minutes of the Wallabies pressuring the Fijian line defense to earn a narrow, comeback victory that had appeared unlikely after a stunning Fijian rally.

Wilson’s try with less than two minutes remaining saved what would have been a difficult two weeks of reflection for the Wallabies ahead of the series-opening test against the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane on July 19.

“Such a tough game,” Wilson said. “It was awesome to go to battle with you guys. It’s always a tough one.”

A spectacular long-range try for Fiji midway through the second half appeared to be enough for the visitors to claim a another famous victory over Australia — the latest being at the 2023 Rugby World Cup — before Wilson’s late intervention.

After a frantic start from both teams, the Wallabies found the line through hooker Dave Porecki, playing his first test in almost two years since the 2023 World Cup, when he dived over from the back of a rolling maul in the eighth minute. Noah Lolesio added the conversion.

The best move of the first half — frequently punctuated by stoppages which stifled any match momentum — led to the Wallabies’ second try when a sweeping backline move featuring Len Ikitau and Joseph Suaali’i allowed Fraser McReight to score in the corner. Lolesio again converted to stretch the lead to 14-0.

Fullback Salesi Rayasi responded almost immediately for Fiji just before the halftime break, somehow finding space to to wriggle through the defense to score in the corner after his team had counterattacked from an ill-advised chip kick by the Wallabies. The Australians had only needed to maintain possession for a few seconds more to preserve a 14-point margin into the break.

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz missed the conversion from the sideline for a 14-5 half-time score.

A tale of two halves

The Wallabies may have dominated the first half, but it was almost all Fiji in the second.

Muntz added a penalty goal after the break to narrow the margin to six points before the Wallabies had their second try of the match disallowed after the referee spotted a forward pass.

The match was then upended by some vintage Flying Fiji attack.

Jiuta Wainiqolo gained possession after broken play inside Fiji’s half, the winger then slalomed his way through four defenders in a weaving run before guiding a looping pass for Lekima Tagitagivalu to score and spark jubilant celebrations by the large number of Fiji supporters at Newcastle.

Muntz converted to give Fiji a 15-14 lead.

The Fijians almost went further ahead, appearing to score another thrilling try down the same right flank but it was overruled by the Television Match Official who found that an Australian player had stepped into touch while in possession in the leadup to the try.

Another Muntz penalty goal extended the lead to four points with 14 minutes remaining, and meant Australia needed to score at least a try for victory.

“Very proud of my brothers,” said Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere. “It’s a disappointing loss losing in the last minute, but thankful to them for giving their all today to our family and friends, our fans who came out in numbers.”

Lions next

The battered Wallabies have two weeks to recover before the much-anticipated first test against the Lions.

On Saturday, the Lions maintained their unbeaten record on their Australian tour with a third straight win, but delivered their least convincing performance yet against a depleted New South Wales Waratahs lineup missing most of its Wallabies.

The match ended with a hint of controversy, with Lions head coach Andy Farrell suggesting the Allianz Stadium surface had been intentionally over-watered by the Waratahs to disrupt his team’s style of play.

The Lions have a tour match against Australia’s strongest provincial team, the Brumbies, in Canberra on Wednesday.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.