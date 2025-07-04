Harry Wilson to captain Australia in rugby test against Fiji on Sunday

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Loose forward Harry Wilson will captain the Wallabies while Tate McDermott and Noah Lolesio will form…

The starting roles by the trio could indicate they are favored by head coach Joe Schmidt for those positions for the first of three test matches against the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane on July 19.

Schmidt on Friday also named rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i to his first Wallabies start on home soil, combining with Len Ikitau in the centers to face Fiji.

The 21-year-old Sua’ali’i will line up at outside center after spending the Super Rugby season at fullback with the New South Wales Waratahs, with Ikitau reverting to the No. 12 jersey.

Schmidt opted for experience in the Australian front row, with former captain David Porecki called back into the team, 643 days since he last played for the Wallabies.

The 32-year-old Porecki last played at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where Australia failed to get past the group stage. He didn’t play in 2024 due to Achilles and calf injuries.

“The whole squad has worked hard on and off the field and reconnected well with a short runway from our assembly through to the test on Sunday,” Schmidt said in a Rugby Australia statement.

“I think the players and the wider management are keen to get underway, especially in front of a big crowd here in Newcastle.”

The last time the teams met was in France at the Rugby World Cup, where Fiji beat the Wallabies 22-15.

Fiji coach Mick Byrne named a strong lineup to try to contain Sua’ali’i and the Wallabies.

Byrne has since replaced Simon Raiwalui as coach, but has been able to include 13 players who were part of that historic match in France when Fiji posted its first win over Australia in 69 years.

That includes the entire forward pack apart from flanker Elia Canakaivata.

“It’s exciting times for us,” Byrne said Friday. “All our players . . . have gelled well together as a team. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to get in against Australia in Australia, especially in a Lions year when there’s a lot of excitement around.”

Australia: Tom Wright, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgenson, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson (captain), Fraser McReight, Langi Gleeson, Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Allan Ala’alatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu.

Fiji: Salesi Rayasi, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Caleb Muntz, Simione Kuruvoli; Bill Mata, Elia Canakaivata, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere (captain), Eroni Mawi. Reserves: Sam Matavesi, Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Albert Tuisue, Philip Baselala, Isaiah Ravula, Sireli Maqala.

