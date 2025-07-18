From setbacks to captaincy: Wilson ready to lead Australia against the British and Irish Lions

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Whatever the odds or the occasion, one thing that never changes for Harry Wilson is what…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Whatever the odds or the occasion, one thing that never changes for Harry Wilson is what he wants to be wearing.

After a stop-start beginning to his international career the rugged No. 8 has been picked to wear the gold Wallabies jersey again and to lead the Australian lineup in Saturday’s series-opening test against the heavily-favored British and Irish Lions.

“I’ve just always wanted to be a Wallaby,” Wilson told media Friday as he stood, hands on hips, hair ruffled, on the field at Suncorp Stadium. “To me, it’s the biggest honor you can get.

“Being able to captain your country … it’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

How seriously he takes that responsibility was evident two weeks ago when, with a desperate, twisting lunge, Wilson dragged Fijian defenders over the line to score the decisive try that ensured Australia’s preparation for the Lions series didn’t start with an upset loss.

For head coach Joe Schmidt, who first chose Wilson to captain the Wallabies last year, it solidified his decision.

The absence of explosive runner Rob Valetini means Schmidt will be relying on Wilson to take on more load with the ball in hand against a powerful Lions pack led by lock and skipper Maro Itoje, something he expects his captain will relish.

“We’re very confident,” Wilson said. “Preparation … we’ve done everything we wanted to do, and we feel like we’re in a really good place.”

The Lions are 5-0 on their tour of Australia so far and there’s improving odds they’ll sweep the three-test series, speculation that Wilson’s Wallabies are desperate to disprove.

“With Wilso, he just loves representing Australia,” said Schmidt, a New Zealander who had great success as head coach of Ireland. “I just love the enthusiasm he has for the gold jersey and leading himself well.

“He doesn’t say a lot, Harry, but what he does do well is he demonstrates well. I’m not saying he can’t speak — he’s just out of breath a lot of the time.”

Just like he was two weeks ago after scoring two minutes from fulltime to seal that 21-18 win over Fiji. That victory came at a cost for the Wallabies, losing flyhalf Noah Lolesio to injury.

That has resulted in 22-year-old Tom Lynagh, Wilson’s teammate at the Queensland Reds, starting a test in the No. 10 jersey for the first time.

“This week he’s really has found a voice in the group,” Wilson said, confidently leaving the playmaking duties to the rookie flyhalf. “He knows when he gets that No. 10 on his back it’s his team. That’s the way he’s treated it.”

Wilson knows what it’s like to be thrust into international rugby at a young age. He burst onto the international scene at age 20 in 2020 in a 16-all draw with the New Zealand All Blacks, quickly earning a reputation as a tough and uncompromising competitor.

He played nine of the next 10 tests for Australia before missing selection for the end of the Rugby Championship, and then didn’t go on the Wallabies’ spring tour.

Wilson returned to the Wallabies in 2022 but then experienced a serious career setback when Eddie Jones didn’t pick him in Australia’s squad for the 2023 World Cup.

That, combined with Australia’s failure to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, really lit the fire in a kid who grew up in a country town to get back into the gold jersey and help rebuild a reputation.

“You have your ups and downs — no one has a career where you don’t have downs, and I’ve definitely had a fair few,” he said. “But I’ve just always wanted to put myself in these situations. It definitely has made the lows all worth it, to get back.”

