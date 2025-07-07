Farrell selects strongest British and Irish Lions squad for Brumbies game to avoid 2013 repeat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has selected his strongest squad of the Australian tour…

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has selected his strongest squad of the Australian tour so far for Wednesday’s game against the Brumbies, determined to avoid a repeat of the 2013 loss to the Canberra-based Super Rugby club.

England lock Maro Itoje returns as captain in a second-row partnership with Ireland’s Joe McCarthy in a starting lineup that includes a number of first-choice picks for the test squad.

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell will start against at No. 10 in a halves pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ireland centers Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose will start in the midfield and Blair Kinghorn will make his first start of the tour at fullback in a back three with Tommy Freeman and James Lowe.

Australia-born Ireland winger Mack Hansen is among the reserves for the game against his old Super Rugby franchise. Joining him on the bench are Englad backrower Henry Pollock and England flyhalf Marcus Smith.

The Brumbies have been the best performing of the Australian Super Rugby clubs, reaching the semifinals last month.

“In 2013 the Brumbies beat the British and Irish Lions in Canberra and this year they were the leading Australian team in Super Rugby, so we are fully aware of the challenge in front of us,” Farrell said. “It will also be a special occasion for Mack Hansen as he returns to his home town and gets the opportunity to play for and represent the Lions against some of his old teammates.”

The Brumbies will be well below full strength, with players involved in the Australian team preparing for the three-test series that starts July 19.

Prop Lington Ieli, flanker Rory Scott, scrumhalf and captain Ryan Lonergan, center David Feliuai and winger Corey Toole will all start after being involved in the Wallabies camp before being released to train with the Brumbies last week.

The Lions are 3-0 since a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin before the traveling Down Under for their nine-game tour.

After wins over Western Force in Perth, Queensland Reds in Brisbane and New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney, the Lions will play the Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday before taking on the combined AUNZ invitational squad on Saturday in their final preparation for the test series.

British and Irish Lions: Blair Kinghorn (Scotland), Tommy Freeman (England), Garry Ringrose (Ireland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Finn Russell (Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland); Jack Conan (Ireland), Tomm Curry (England), Ollie Chessum (England), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England, captain), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England). Reserves: Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Ireland), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Will Stuart (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Henry Pollock (England), Alex Mitchell (England), Marcus Smith (England), Mack Hansen (Ireland).

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ben O’Connell, Ollie Sapsford, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan (captain); Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachie Shaw, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli. Reserves: Liam Bowron, Cameron Orr, Feao Fotuaika, Lachie Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton.

