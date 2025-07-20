England to host the next three World Test Championship finals in 2027, 2029 and 2031

SINGAPORE (AP) — England will host the next three World Test Championship finals in 2027, 2029 and 2031, the International…

SINGAPORE (AP) — England will host the next three World Test Championship finals in 2027, 2029 and 2031, the International Cricket Council said.

All of the first three WTC showpieces have been held in England, most recently last month at Lord’s when South Africa beat Australia.

Cricket’s governing body confirmed the decision at its annual conference in Singapore.

