Crusaders captain David Havili picked for AUNZ squad to face British and Irish Lions

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Crusaders’ Super Rugby title-winning captain David Havili has been selected among the New Zealand contingent for the invitational AUNZ squad to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

The full squad of Australians and New Zealanders for Saturday’s tour game in Adelaide was confirmed by coach Les Kiss on Monday, and will feature a core of players from his Queensland Reds franchise.

Halves pairing Kalani Thomas and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips were involved when the Reds lost 52-12 last week in Brisbane after leading the Lions 12-7 early in the first half.

This is the first time since 1989 that a combined squad of Australians and New Zealanders will take on the touring Lions lineup, which contains players from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

Havili, Blues hooker Kurt Eklund and Chiefs prop George Dyer will join All Blacks Aidan Ross, Folau Fakatava, Hoskins Sotutu, Ngani Laumape and Shannon Frizell in the squad.

Marika Koroibete, Pete Samu, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip and Seru Uru are experienced Wallabies included in the invitational squad.

Kiss will be joined on the coaching team by former All Blacks coach Ian Foster, Western Force coach Simon Cron and Reds assistant Zane Hilton.

“We have quality coaches and a highly motivated group of players that represent the depth of talent across Australia and New Zealand,” Kiss said. “Each of them has a lot to play for and there’s a real sense of anticipation about the unique opportunity in front of us.

“As the first AUNZ side to be assembled in 36 years, we have the chance to do something pretty special here in Adelaide.”

The Lions are 3-0 since a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin before the traveling Down Under for their nine-game tour, which includes three tests against the Wallabies on July 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

After wins over Western Force in Perth, Queensland Reds in Brisbane and New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney, the Lions will play the Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday before taking on the AUNZ squad in their final preparation for the test series.

Australia opened its international season with a 21-18 comeback win over Fiji in Newcastle on Sunday, a day after New Zealand held off France 31-27 in Dunedin.

AUNZ XV squad: Aidan Ross, AJ Lam, Angus Blyth, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Daniel Botha, Darby Lancaster, David Havili, Folau Fakatava, George Dyer, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Hoskins Sotutu, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Jock Campbell, Joe Brial, Joey Walton, Joshua Fusitu’a, Kalani Thomas, Kurt Eklund, Lachlan Anderson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Mac Grealy, Marika Koroibete, Matt Philip, Ngani Laumape, Pete Samu, Richie Asiata, Seru Uru, Shannon Frizell, Shaun Stevenson, Tane Edmed.

