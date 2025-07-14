British and Irish Lions add 3 Scottish players to the squad in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scottish players Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham have been drafted into the British and…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scottish players Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham have been drafted into the British and Irish Lions squad ahead of the three-test rugby series against Australia.

The Lions are 5-0 on their Australian tour ahead of the first test against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday.

The extra reinforcements announced by the Lions on Monday take the squad to 44, adding cover for next week’s tour game against a First Nations and Pasifika lineup in Melbourne — the only remaining game on the itinerary that isn’t a full international.

Prop Sutherland, who played six games including two tests for the Lions four years ago, hooker Ashman and winger Graham were all on tour with Scotland in New Zealand.

Graham was due to arrive in Brisbane on Monday, with Sutherland and Graham arriving on the weekend.

Head coach Andy Farrell named a 38-man squad in May but has added his son, England veteran Owen Farrell, as well as fullback Jamie Osborne, hooker Jamie George and prop Tom Clarkson to the squad to cover injuries.

