Australian Alireza Faghani to referee Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Alireza Faghani of Australia was picked to referee Sunday’s Club World Cup final between Chelsea…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Alireza Faghani of Australia was picked to referee Sunday’s Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Faghani, a 47-year-old who was born in Iran, worked Brazil’s penalty kicks win over Germany in the 2016 men’s Olympic soccer final. He worked this year’s Club World Cup opener between Miami and Al Ahly, Bayern Munich’s group stage game against Boca Juniors and Chelsea’s quarterfinal victory over Palmeiras.

He also refereed at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

FIFA made the announcement Friday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.