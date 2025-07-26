Australia wins toss and bowls in 4th T20 against West Indies

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (AP) — Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth game of the best-of-five…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (AP) — Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth game of the best-of-five Twenty20 international cricket series against West Indies on Saturday.

The tourists lead 3-0 following back-to-back victories in Kingston, Jamaica before clinching the series on the back of a 37-ball century by Tim David in St. Kitts on Friday.

But David misses out for Saturday’s match as Australia opted to experiment with Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett coming into the side. Ben Dwarshius also missed out for the tourists.

West Indies made one change with Matthew Forde included for Gudakesh Motie.

Australia had a three-wicket win to open the series on Sunday before Josh Inglis and Cameron Green led Australia to an eight-wicket victory and spoiled Andre Russell’s last game for West Indies.

Australia’s win streak in the Caribbean now stands at six matches following the 3-0 test series sweep.

Lineups:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Jediah Blades.

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

