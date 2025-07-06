Australia wins second test against West Indies by 133 runs to clinch series

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (AP) — Australia completed its recovery to win the second test against West Indies by 133 runs…

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (AP) — Australia completed its recovery to win the second test against West Indies by 133 runs with a day to spare, clinching the series in the process.

Australia dismissed West Indies for 143 in 34.3 overs on day four to take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

On Saturday, half-centuries by Steve Smith and Cameron Green had helped to put Australia back in charge after the visitors lost early wickets in their second innings.

Resuming Sunday on 221-7 — and a lead of 254 runs — Australia struggled and was all out for 243, setting West Indies a winning target of 277. Shamar Joseph took 4-66.

At 33-4, West Indies’ chase was in trouble. Pacer Mitchell Starc finished with 3-24.

Captain Roston Chase top scored for West Indies in the second innings with 34.

The third test starts Saturday in Kingston.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.