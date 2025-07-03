Alex Carey and Beau Webster rescue Australia on day one in Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (AP) — Alex Carey and Beau Webster rescued Australia from a worse fate than 286 against the…

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (AP) — Alex Carey and Beau Webster rescued Australia from a worse fate than 286 against the West Indies on day one of their second test on Thursday.

A four-pace attack cut Australia down to 110-5 soon after lunch but Carey immediately lashed back. He and Webster combined for 112 runs in 25 overs for the sixth wicket. They both scored half-centuries.

After Australia was all out in the 67th over, the players went out to start the West Indies innings but stumps were called for bad light.

Australia, up 1-0 in the three-test series, chose to bat first — pleasing the West Indies — then lost three men in three consecutive overs.

Usman Khawaja was first, lbw trying to block an Alzarri Joseph in-swinger on 16. Fellow opener Sam Konstas went next on 25, driving at Anderson Phillip and nicking behind. Phillip replaced frontline spinner Jomel Warrican for his first test in three years.

Steve Smith came in after missing the three-day win in Barbados due to an injured finger that passed his pain test in a baseball batting cage in New York. But Australia’s class batter was out for 3, top-edging Alzarri Joseph to fine leg.

In the last over before lunch, Cameron Green was dropped by John Campbell off Jayden Seales but Green’s let-off was brief. To the last ball of the same over, Green edged a ball shaping away straight to gully and the hands of captain Roston Chase.

Australia took lunch at 93-4 and was 110-5 soon after when Shamar Joseph hit Travis Head on his bat handle and wicketkeeper Shai Hope got one glove underneath for the catch.

Webster, on 5, was joined by Carey, who charged at Phillip, Seales and Justin Greaves for boundaries and swept Seales for another.

Carey was dropped on 46 by a leaping Hope off Phillip and added insult to injury by edging Phillip between Hope and a wide slip for a boundary to bring up his 13th 50-plus test score.

Meanwhile, Webster was helping to subdue the chaos and helping Australia score 99 runs in the afternoon for the loss of only Head.

Carey didn’t last long after tea, out for 63 to a catch by Kraigg Brathwaite on the occasion of his 100th test, off medium-pacer Greaves.

Webster brought up his 50 off 87 balls, his fourth 50 in his sixth test and third in three tests. But captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc couldn’t stay with him.

Following a 35-minute delay for a heavy shower, Webster ran himself out attempting a second run and couldn’t beat Keacy Carty’s accurate throw from deep point. Webster’s 60 came from 115 balls, six boundaries and a six.

Nathan Lyon was the last man out, giving Alzarri Joseph 4-61 from 15.5 overs.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.