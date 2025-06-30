Scrumhalf Tomos Williams out of British and Irish Lions tour with a hamstring injury

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tomos Williams has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions rugby tour of Australia…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tomos Williams has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions rugby tour of Australia after injuring his left hamstring in the opening win over Western Force in Perth on the weekend.

France-based Scotland scrumhalf Ben White has been drafted into the squad, the Lions confirmed on Monday while announcing the team to play Queensland this week.

“It is shocking news for us all,” Lions coach Andy Farrell said.

“We are not just going to miss an outstanding player, it was some try he got injured by, we will miss the bloke. We have only been together a few weeks but his character is everything you want in a group on a Lions tour. He is very popular among the group and that makes it a bit tougher for us all.

Williams, one of only two Wales players in the tour party, was injured in the process of scoring his second try in the 54-7 win over the Force on Saturday.

White was called by Farrell while in New Zealand, where Scotland is touring.

“I just haven’t stopped shaking since. It’s an incredible honor,” White told Scottish Rugby. “It’s something you dream of but not something you think you’ll do.”

The Lions are playing nine matches in Australia, including three test matches on July 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

Tour captain Maro Itoje was recalled to lead the Lions on Wednesday night against Queensland in Brisbane, and he’ll pack down in the second row with fellow Englishman Ollie Chessum.

The matchday 23 has been overhauled again to give the full squad a chance to acclimatize.

Flyhalf Finn Russell was the only starter retained from the Perth win, and he’ll combine with Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park. Gibson-Park and starting fullback Hugo Keenan will make their Lions debuts. Ireland lock James Ryan will debut off the bench.

Bundee Aki and and Huw Jones form a third different center combination in three matches.

Ireland teammates Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher join England tighthead Will Stuart in the front row. Ireland No. 8 Jack Conan will start in a back row with Tom Curry and Jac Morgan.

After the match, the only Lions not to have played will be White and fellow Scot Blair Kinghorn, who helped Toulouse win the French Top 14 title at the weekend.

The Lions beat Queensland 22-12 in the corresponding tour game in 2013 before going on to win the test series 2-1 against Australia.

Queensland coach Les Kiss, an assistant coach at Ireland from 2008-15, unveiled a team with nine Wallabies and two former All Blacks props.

Fullback Jock Campbell will lead the Reds, anchoring a backline that will feature Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook in midfield.

Hooker Matt Faessler returns to pack in between Aidan Ross, who recently signed from the Hamilton-based Chiefs, and Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen. Both props played against the Lions for their Super Rugby teams in New Zealand in 2017. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, a 41-test lock, and flanker Seru Uru give additional strength to the forwards.

“It’s a one-off match but we’ve had a line of sight with their games against Argentina and the Western Force,” Kiss said.

___

Lineups:

British and Irish Lions: Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Tommy Freeman (England), Huw Jones (Scotland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), Finn Russell (Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland); Jack Conan (Ireland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Tom Curry (England), Ollie Chessum (England), Maro Itoje England, captain), Will Stuart (England), Ronan Kelleher (Ireland), Andrew Porter (Ireland). Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Ellis Genge (England), Finlay Bealham (Ireland), James Ryan (Ireland), Ben Earl (England), Alex Mitchell (England), Fin Smith (England), Garry Ringrose (Ireland).

Queensland Reds: Jock Campbell (captain), Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Kalani Thomas; Joe Brial, John Bryant, Seru Uru, Lakhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Sef Fa’agase, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Louis Werchon, Isaac Henry.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.