Schmidt recalls Skelton, picks 2 uncapped players for Wallabies squad to face Fiji

SYDNEY (AP) — Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt has picked uncapped Corey Toole and Nick Champion de Crespigny, recalled giant lock Will Skelton and given veteran prop James Slipper a chance to push for another Lions series in a 36-man Australia squad selected for next month’s test against Fiji.

The Australians will play Fiji on July 6 at Newcastle, north of Sydney, in preparation for a three-test series against the British and Irish Lions, which starts July 19 in Brisbane.

Schmidt unveiled the squad on Thursday, returning hooker David Porecki for his first Wallabies squad since the failed 2023 World Cup campaign, which included a group-stage loss to the Fijians.

Western Force backrower Champion de Crespigny and Brumbies winger Toole were the only uncapped players in the squad, earning selection through strong form in Super Rugby Pacific.

Skelton, who plays for La Rochelle in France, was the only overseas-based player picked in the preliminary squad.

“He’s well-known to the players (and) he’s very much an established part of the team,” Schmidt said. “He was with us on the spring tour last year, so for him to slot back in is pretty easy.”

Schmidt said there was “a lot of healthy, robust discussion” in the selections but the immediate aim was on the test against Fiji.

Other overseas-based backs were part of the selection considerations, including James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi, Bernard Foley and Marika Koroibete, but Schmidt said this Wallabies squad reflected the time put into honing Australia-based playmakers.

Tom Lynagh, Noah Lolesio and Ben Donaldson were included as the options at flyhalf.

“We’ve invested in three guys in that No. 10 spot. We felt trying to balance things up, we’re going to keep investing in those guys,” Schmidt said. “All three of them have made improvements to their game (and) increased their own confidence to drive the game and communicate the game to other players. We didn’t want to interrupt that.”

With utility back O’Connor, who has performed well for the Crusaders this year, and Kurtley Beale missing selection, Slipper is the only active player from the 2013 Wallabies squad seemingly still in contention to face the British and Irish Lions again.

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

