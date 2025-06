South Africa has upset Australia by five wickets to win the World Test Championship on the fourth day of the…

South Africa has upset Australia by five wickets to win the World Test Championship on the fourth day of the final at Lord’s.

The South Africans celebrated their first major trophy in 27 years on Saturday. Here are some highlights.

