British and Irish Lions lose their Australia tour warmup to Argentina

DUBLIN (AP) — First, the good news for the British and Irish Lions: They didn’t appear to suffer any tour-ending injuries against Argentina on Friday.

The bad news: They lost to Argentina 28-24 in the warmup to their nine-game tour of Australia.

The result, humbling for now, will be regarded as a minor setback, maybe even an inspiration, if the Lions go on and win the three-test series against the Wallabies.

The Lions led the Pumas for only 12 minutes in the entire match and had two prime attacking chances in the last four minutes. But their lineout maul was stopped in its tracks, then a Lions penalty in front of the posts was overturned due to a neck roll by Tadhg Beirne.

“We weren’t as consistent as we would have liked to be. We only showed glimmers of what we can do,” Lions captain Maro Itoje told broadcaster Sky Sports.

“When we were on it, we looked good, we just need to do it more consistently. Argentina showed us where we are lacking. I am happy we had a hard-fought game. We live and learn. This is only match one.”

Despite a training camp in Portugal that was meant to help cement combinations, and nine English starters, the Lions still looked less cohesive and determined than Argentina, which was missing a dozen front-liners and had only two proper training runs.

The Pumas beat the Lions for the first time in a history between them that goes back to 1910. They also warmed up the 2005 Lions in Cardiff, and suffered heartbreak when Jonny Wilkinson landed a penalty in the 87th minute for a 25-25 draw.

No draw this time. The Pumas were ruthless with their chances, and matched the Lions with three tries. Two tries from inside their own 22 were the game’s highlights.

The Lions enjoyed majority possession, had the better scrum, and gave away only five penalties but they forced too many passes and the Pumas defense was outstanding.

“You can’t win a test with that error rate,” Lions coach Andy Farrell said. “We lost enough balls in that game for a full tour, throwing balls that weren’t on. They were hungrier than us with the ball on the ground.

“There was good and bad throughout. We were just a little bit off, I take responsibility for that. I hope we are better off for that.”

The Lions were nowhere near their test side. Few players from last weekend’s finals of the English Premiership and United Rugby Championship were involved, and only six of the 16 Irish players.

But the Pumas were understrength, too, for a match outside the test window.

Argentina scored the first points, a Tomas Albornoz penalty, and the first try, finished by wing Ignacio Mendy from an Albornoz miss-out pass to fullback Santiago Carreras in a gap.

Meanwhile, the Lions had two tries in the first quarter ruled out for knock-ons but Bundee Aki finally got their first touchdown when he busted through three defenders.

The second quarter was all Argentina. Albornoz kicked two more penalties and converted his own injury-time try for 21-10. The Lions didn’t protect ruck ball in the Argentina 22 and Rodrigo Isgro and Carreras set Albornoz away in an 80-meter counterattack.

The Lions rubbed out the deficit thanks to the forwards.

A penalty try from a lineout maul also sent Pumas prop Mayco Vivas to the sin-bin, and the Lions used the man advantage to give Beirne a converted try.

But moments later, an Isgro aerial catch started a sweeping counterattack involving Albornoz, No. 8 Joaquin Oviedo, debut starter Justo Piccardo and Matias Moroni that was finished by a swan dive from Santiago Cordero.

Even with 22 minutes left, the Lions could not find a reply.

The first game in Australia is against the Western Force in Perth in eight days.

