Showstopper. World Cup champion Glenn Maxwell retires from one-day international cricket

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It’s a Big Showstopper. Two-time World Cup champion Glenn Maxwell has retired from one-day international cricket in a bid to play a role in Australia’s push for a Twenty20 world title next year.

The 36-year-old Maxwell played 149 ODIs for Australia in an enduring career that is memorable for his unbeaten double-century in the 2023 World Cup, his unconventional shot-making and his brilliant fielding.

Cricket Australia confirmed Maxwell’s decision Monday. He scored 3,990 runs at a strike-rate of 126.70, the second best in ODI history, and posted four centuries in the format. His 201 not out off 128 balls against Afghanistan in 2023 help Australia salvage its World Cup campaign in India.

Maxwell said the physical toll of the ODI game, which can take up to eight hours and be played on short turnarounds, was beginning to impact on his fielding ability and he didn’t think he’d make it to the 2027 World Cup.

“I always said I wasn’t going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn’t want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons,” Maxwell said.

The Australian selectors “are moving in such a clear direction,” he said, so the retirement confirmation “gives them the best look at what the lineup is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is.”

The Big Show

Maxwell played seven cricket tests but his ability to score quickly and manufacture shots to exploit gaps in the field were more ideally suited to the so-called white ball formats — ODI and T20 — where bowling and fielding restrictions come more into play for aggressive batters.

His rapid-fire batting earned him the “Big Show” nickname which stuck in the domestic media.

He’s a popular character inside and outside of sports stadiums. He’s also had to miss games because of injuries sustained in off-field accidents, including a concussion at the 2023 World Cup after falling off a golf cart and broken leg sustained at a birthday party in Melbourne in November 2022.

Australia’s selection chairman George Bailey said Maxwell’s level of natural talent and skill was remarkable.

“His energy in the field, under-rated ability with the ball and longevity has been superb,” Bailey said. “What else stands out is his passion for and commitment to playing for Australia.

“Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said Maxwell had “one of the most exciting and influential one-day international careers.”

“Glenn’s ballistic batting has lit up the cricket world and been one of the cornerstones of Australia’s continued success in the 50-over game, including his heroic role in the 2023 World Cup triumph,” Greenberg said. “As with other greats of the game, crowds have flocked to grounds just to watch Glenn bat and children have been inspired to pick up a bat after seeing him put opposition attacks to the sword with a breathtaking array of shots.”

