All Blacks great Stu Wilson, known for his ebullient personality and pioneering play, dies at 70

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Stu Wilson, an elusive All Blacks winger whose playing style reflected his ebullient personality, has died. He was 70.

Wilson’s death was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby, which did not specify a cause. He died in his sleep Sunday at his home in Tauranga on New Zealand’s North Island.

Wilson was a natural joker whose play was many years ahead of its time. He foreshadowed the larger, stronger wingers who are now commonplace but he also had pace, balance and an ability to break tackles.

Wilson scored 19 tries in 35 tests for the All Blacks which, at the time of his retirement, was the all-time record for New Zealand. That included a hat-trick of tries against the British and Irish Lions at Dunedin in 1983.

He captained the All Blacks on their 1983 tour to Britain and formed a brilliant attacking partnership at provincial and international level with his fellow winger and friend Bernie Fraser.

After retiring Wilson became an amusing and popular commentator for television.

David Campese, an ex-Australia winger who made his test debut opposite Wilson in 1982, told Television New Zealand “as a player, Stu made rugby look easy and earned huge respect as captain in 1983.”

“He had a swerve to beat anyone, extreme pace, intellect and power, able to break through tacklers, making him a try-scoring machine.”

