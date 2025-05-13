Wrexham heading Down Under for preseason tour ahead of push for Premier League

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham is heading Down Under to prepare for its first shot at getting into the Premier…

The fast-rising Welsh club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will play three preseason friendlies in an eight-day span in July during a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Wrexham has just clinched a third straight promotion and will be playing next season in the Championship — one tier down from the Premier League.

Wrexham will play Melbourne Victory on July 11 and then Sydney FC four days later, the team said Tuesday. The closing game of the tour will be against Wellington Phoenix on July 19.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to help make Wrexham a globally recognized team, town and brand,” Reynolds and McElhenney said in a club statement. “We could not be more excited to bring the Red Dragons to Australia and New Zealand.”

Wrexham has previously had preseason tours to the United States.

