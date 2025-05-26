Umaga joins Kefu on coaching team for the First Nations and Pasifika team to take on the Lions

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The First Nations and Pasifika squad to take on the British and Irish Lions in July…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The First Nations and Pasifika squad to take on the British and Irish Lions in July will have an experienced coaching staff representative of the region, led by former Wallabies forward and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu and including ex-All Blacks captain Tana Umaga.

Kefu was appointed last week as head coach and Rugby Australia confirmed the rest of the coaching team on Monday, including Umaga, former Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu, former Wallabies fullback Glen Ella and former Fiji test forward and coach Simon Raiwalui.

Umaga was born in New Zealand to Samoan parents and played 74 tests for the All Blacks before an extensive coaching career that led to him guiding Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific. He has history with the Lions, with his tackle on Brian O’Driscoll in the 2005 series in New Zealand being one of the most scrutinized moments of that tour.

Glen Ella and his brothers Mark and Gary, First Nations players from Sydney, played for Australia’s Wallabies in the 1980s before he went into coaching.

Rugby Australia’s high performance director Peter Horne said the coaching staff brought extensive coaching and cultural experience to the combined squad that will play the touring Lions in Melbourne on July 22, between the first and second tests.

“The rugby will be intense and competitive and the societal impact immense as First Nations and Pasifika cultures are celebrated on one of world sport’s grandest stages,” Horne said. “Together, (the coaches) represent the best of rugby and the First Nations and Pasifika cultures.”

