The Eurovision final lineup is set as 6 more acts axed in a semifinal

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The lineup for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has been decided, with six countries eliminated after a semifinal on Thursday.

Performers from 16 countries sang their hearts out in Basel, Switzerland for 10 spots in Saturday’s final, with the result decided by viewers’ votes.

Those who made the cut include classically trained Austrian countertenor JJ, a bookies’ favorite with his over-the-top pop-opera song “Wasted Love,” and Israel’s Yuval Raphael, with her anthemic “New Day Will Rise.”

Also voted through to the final was Malta’s Miriana Conte, whose campy, diva-esque song “Serving,” performed on a set including a glitter ball and giant lips, is classic Eurovision.

Performers from Luxembourg, Denmark, Armenia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Greece also advanced to the final.

They will go up against contenders selected in Tuesday’s first semifinal including betting favorite KAJ, representing Sweden with serenade to the sauna “Bara Bada Bastu”; Dutch singer Claude with soulful ballad “C’est La Vie”; and Ukrainian rockers Ziferblat with “Bird of Pray.”

Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Georgia, Czechia and Serbia were eliminated on Thursday.

Eleven of the 37 acts who traveled to Basel have now been sent home, leaving 26 finalists. Twenty were picked by viewers’ votes, while six countries automatically qualify for the final: the host, Switzerland, and the “Big Five” who pay the most to the contest — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Music fans across Europe and beyond have traveled to the northern Swiss city of Basel, which is hosting Eurovision because Swiss singer Nemo won last year’s contest in Sweden.

The contest, whose motto is “united by music,” has been roiled for a second year by disputes over Israel’s participation. Dozens of former participants, including Nemo, have called for Israel to be excluded over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests have both taken place in Basel this week.

A handful of protesters attempted to disrupt a rehearsal by Raphael earlier Thursday with “oversized flags and whistles” and were escorted from the arena, contest organizers said.

