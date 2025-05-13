Cummins and Green set to return for Australia in cricket’s World Test Championship final

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and allrounder Cameron Green have been recalled from injury…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and allrounder Cameron Green have been recalled from injury and young batter Sam Konstas has been retained in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month.

Australia is the defending WTC champion and finished the league stage with an away win over Sri Lanka after a home series victory against India.

“Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship,” Australia’s chief selector George Bailey said in a statement Tuesday. “It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord’s.”

The same squad will head to the Caribbean for a three-test series against the West Indies following the June 11-15 WTC final.

___

Australia:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.