MASTERS ’25: Starting times for the opening two rounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Georgia All Times EDT a-amateur Thursday-Friday 7:40 a.m.-10:48 a.m. —…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Georgia

All Times EDT

a-amateur

Thursday-Friday

7:40 a.m.-10:48 a.m. — Davis Riley, United States; Patton Kizzire, United States.

7:51 a.m.-10:59 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Taiwan; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark.

8:02 a.m.-11:10 a.m. — Mike Weir, Canada; Michael Kim, United States; Cameron Young, United States.

8:13 a.m.-11:21 a.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Joe Highsmith, United States; Chris Kirk, United States.

8:24 a.m.-11:38 a.m. — Danny Willett, England; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Davis Thompson, United States.

8:35 a.m.-11:49 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Germany; Will Zalatoris, United States; a-Noah Kent, United States.

8:52 a.m.-noon — Cameron Smith, Australia; J.T. Poston, United States; Aaron Rai, England.

9:03 a.m.-12:11 p.m. — Fred Couples, United States; Harris English, United States; Taylor Pendrith, Canada.

9:14 a.m.-12:22 p.m. — Corey Conners, Canada; Brian Harman, United States; Stephan Jaeger, Germany.

9:25 a.m.-12:33 p.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Max Greyserman, United States; Byeong Hun An, South Korea.

9:36 a.m.-12:50 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Billy Horschel, United States; Nick Dunlap, United States.

9:47 a.m.-1:01 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Min Woo Lee, Australia.

9:58 a.m.-1:12 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States.

10:15 a.m.-1:23 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; Justin Thomas, United States; a-Jose Luis Ballester, Spain.

10:26 a.m.-1:34 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Tom Kim, South Korea; Tyrrell Hatton, England.

10:37 a.m.-1:45 p.m. — Tony Finau, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States; Thomas Detry, Belgium.

10:48 a.m.-7:40 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Australia; Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico; Austin Eckroat, United States.

10:59 a.m.-7:51 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Argentina; Laurie Canter, England; Adam Schenk, United States.

11:10 a.m.-8:02 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; Brian Campbell, United States.

11:21 a.m.-8:13 a.m. — Bubba Watson, United States; Matthieu Pavon, France; a-Evan Beck, United States.

11:38 a.m.-8:24 a.m. — Tom Hoge, United States; Matt McCarty, United States; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.

11:49 a.m.-8:35 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, South Africa); Denny McCarthy, United States; a-Hiroshi Tai, Singapore.

Noon-8:52 a.m. — Max Homa, United States; Justin Rose, England; J.J. Spaun, United States.

12:11 p.m.-9:03 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Nick Taylor, Canada; a-Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands.

12:22 p.m.-9:14 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Spain; Lucas Glover, United States; Daniel Berger, United States.

12:33 p.m.-9:25 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Matt Fitzpatrick, England.

12:50 p.m.-9:36 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Sungjae Im, South Korea.

1:01 p.m.-9:47 a.m. — Adam Scott, Australia; Xander Schauffele, United States; Viktor Hovland, Norway.

1:12 p.m.-9:58 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Ludvig Aberg, Sweden; Akshay Bhatia, United States.

1:23 p.m.-10:15 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Shane Lowry, Ireland.

1:34 p.m.-10:26 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Spain; Wyndham Clark, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England.

1:45 p.m.-10:37 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, United States; Sepp Straka, Austria; Sam Burns, United States.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.