Lolesio’s departure set to cloud Australia’s flyhalf race ahead of the Lions series

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Noah Lolesio’s decision to take up a contract in Japan next year has posed another challenge to head coach Joe Schmidt as he assembles a Wallabies squad to play the British and Irish Lions in July.

The 32-test veteran likely was the leading candidate to be the starting flyhalf for the Wallabies in this important season for Australian rugby.

His pending move from the Canberra-based Brumbies to a Japanese club came as a surprise to local rugby followers when it was announced on Friday, and will test Schmidt’s resolve to deal sternly with players who choose overseas contracts ahead of the national jersey.

Schmidt may have set a precedent earlier this year when he rescinded an invitation to Langi Gleeson to join a Wallabies training camp when he discovered that the Waratahs backrower planned to join French club Montpellier.

The 25-year-old Lolesio started in 11 of 13 tests last season after being dropped by former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and recalled by Schmidt. He played on a short-term contract for the French club Toulon before returning to Australia and to the No. 10 jersey.

Jones had preferred the Western Force flyhalf Ben Donaldson and Waratahs playmaker Carter Gordon, who left the sport last year to play in Australia’s National Rugby League. Tane Edmed, who also has test experience, has been in a contest with Lawson Creighton for the Wallabies No. 10 jersey this season.

Lolesio’s current Super Rugby season was disrupted by a concussion in Round 1 and was sidelined for three weeks. He had been working his way back into form before the ACT Brumbies’ bye in the weekend’s eighth round.

His loss is a particular blow for the Brumbies, who have routinely reached the Super Rugby playoffs in recent seasons with Lolesio’s assistance.

“We’ve been advised by Noah that he’s taking up an offer overseas in 2026,” Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said. “We wish him all the best in the next stage of his rugby career and thank him for his contribution to the Brumbies.”

Lolesio so far has signed a one-year contract in Japan with an option for a second. Details of the club have not been released.

If Schmidt is not prepared to consider him for selection, the Queensland Reds’ Tom Lynagh and Donaldson come back into contention.

Lynagh came off the bench to score a try in the Reds’ 27-15 loss to the Chiefs in a top-of-the-table contest on Friday. He has 50 points in the season so far and Donaldson has 72. Lynagh has a goalkicking success rate in 2025 of around 87% and Donaldson around 84%. Both bring a different style to the game, with the bigger Donaldson known for a more physical approach.

In another issue for Schmidt from Super Rugby this week, Waratahs fullback Max Jorgensen has an ankle injury and is likely to be sidelined for up to eight weeks. That would take him out of most of the remaining regular season.

Other leading Australian players sidelined at the weekend include Waratahs scrumhalf Jake Gordan, who has a medial ligament strain, hooker Dave Porecki, who has a calf strain, and former Wallabies captain Liam Wright, who has an ongoing, long-term shoulder problem.

Schmidt likely will be heartened by the solid performances of Australian Super Rugby teams this season. After eight rounds, the Reds, Force, Brumbies and Waratahs all are placed inside the top six playoffs zone.

Meanwhile, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put in a strong word for his scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan to be considered for a test role this season. Lonergan has been on the verge of selection for some time.

“Ryan this year has really stepped up and focused hard on working on his skills in training and in the off season,” Larkham said. “I think he’s played sensationally this year.”

