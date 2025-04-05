Lewis Hamilton tempers expectations as he settles in with Ferrari

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is not used to aiming lower. But he may need to as…

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is not used to aiming lower. But he may need to as he adjusts to his first season with Ferrari.

He’s won a record of 105 F1 races, but it’s anyone’s guess when he’ll make it 106. He’s won only twice in the last three seasons and is winless in the first two races in the main event in 2025 going into Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“There was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year,” he said ahead of Sunday’s race. “I don’t know if everyone was expecting us to be winning from race one and winning the championship in our first year.

“That wasn’t my expectation,” he added. “I know that I’m coming into a new culture, a new team and it’s going to take time.”

Hamilton was among the quickest drivers on Saturday in the third practice session ahead of qualifying. Lando Norris of McLaren led with a time of 1 minute, 27.965 seconds and teammate Oscar Piastri was only 0.026 behind. Hamilton was in sixth, 0.559 behind Norris.

Max Verstappen won the pole for Red Bull on Saturday, posting a track-record time on his final lap.

Hamilton was eighth in qualifying, about the expected order as the top four teams — McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari — battle it out.

Norris and Piastri have won the first two races this season in Australia and China, respectively, and McLaren was also expected to dominate in Japan.

Hamilton’s start to the season has been well documented. He was 10th in the season’s first race in Australia, won the sprint in China two weeks ago, but was disqualified for technical infringements along with teammate Charles Leclerc in the main race on Sunday.

This was a major embarrassment for the best-financed team in F1.

“I saw someone said something about whether I’m losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish,” Hamilton said. “I have absolute 100% faith in this team.”

Hamilton has won five times in Japan, but not since 2018. Hamilton, like many drivers, loves the Suzuka layout.

“This track is awesome,” he said. “It never ceases to amaze you when you get on this circuit.

“We’ve got some performance to pick up. We’re not the quickest at the moment. But I think there’s a good baseline.”

