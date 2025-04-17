Jonathan Sexton joins Andy Farrell’s Ireland-heavy coaching staff for Lions tour

LONDON (AP) — Former Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton is joining the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia as an…

LONDON (AP) — Former Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton is joining the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia as an assistant coach to Andy Farrell.

The 39-year-old Sexton will take up a full-time coaching position with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on his return from Australia.

Sexton was the Lions test flyhalf across the victorious 2013 tour against the Wallabies and the 2017 series draw in New Zealand.

Farrell also coached Sexton with the Lions and Ireland, and made him Ireland captain from 2020 until retiring after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with the British and Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity,” Sexton said in a statement on Thursday.

“It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that await us.”

Sexton joins the already Ireland-heavy Lions coaching team of Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, John Dalziel, John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman announced last month.

“I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 Lions tour to Australia and the love that he had for the British and Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis,” Farrell said.

“His influence on that Lions team and that series win, our only win in the last 24 years, should not be underestimated. His fight and his dedication as a player is something that he will bring to this Lions tour and I know that the players will relish his experience and expertise alongside all of our assistant coaches.”

The Lions begin the nine-match, three-test tour in June.

Since calling time on his distinguished playing career, Sexton has been working in a management position for a glass and metal packaging company.

The former Leinster flyhalf — his country’s record point-scorer with 1,108 in 118 caps — returned to the Ireland camp on a part-time basis in November.

Alongside news of his Lions appointment, the IRFU announced Sexton will become a full-time assistant coach from Aug. 1 with various men’s and women’s national age grade sides up to senior level.

“I am extremely passionate about the opportunity to work with current and future players,” he said. “I’ve been extremely fortunate to have great coaches, who nurtured and developed my skills, and I am keen to share my experiences with the next generation and help them achieve their goals.”

