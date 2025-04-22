Ex-test cricketer Michael Slater set to be released after time served for domestic violence offenses

MAROOCHYDORE, Australia (AP) — Former Australia test cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading…

MAROOCHYDORE, Australia (AP) — Former Australia test cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges but is set to be released on time already served.

The 55-year-old Slater was sentenced Tuesday in Maroochydore District Court, north of Brisbane in Queensland state. The remainder of Slater’s sentence has been suspended for five years.

Slater was taken into custody last year after his bail was refused on charges of unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

The offenses occurred between December 2023 and April last year. He was also charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

Slater made his international debut for Australia in 1993 and played 73 test matches, scoring 5,312 runs at an average of almost 43. He also played 42 limited-overs internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004 and launching a career in television commentary.

In 2022, Slater had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court, but was ordered to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under the care of a doctor.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported at the time that the court was told Slater had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, alcohol addiction, borderline personality disorder and ADHD.

