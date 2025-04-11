England cricket great Anderson awarded knighthood

LONDON (AP) — Arise, Sir Jimmy. England cricket great James Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in former British Prime…

LONDON (AP) — Arise, Sir Jimmy.

England cricket great James Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honors list.

Anderson — often referred to as “Jimmy” — retired from test cricket in July with more wickets than any other fast bowler in the history of the format.

According to the British government, Anderson will be knighted for “services to cricket.”

Sunak, a big cricket fan, shared a video last year of a net session he had with Anderson and other England players. Sunak was leader of the Conservative party from 2022-24.

The 42-year-old Anderson is England’s all-time leading test wicket-taker with 704, putting him third all-time behind Australia great Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan (800). Both were spinners.

Anderson extended his playing career in January by signing a one-year contract with Lancashire. He is playing his 25th first-class season.

