South Australia state wins its first Australian first-class cricket title in 29 years

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — South Australia has chased down a record 269 runs in an Australian first-class cricket final to…

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — South Australia has chased down a record 269 runs in an Australian first-class cricket final to win its first Sheffield Shield cricket title in 29 years.

South Australia scored 270-6 in its second innnings to beat Queensland by four wickets Saturday. It was the fourth day of the scheduled five-day final.

Jason Sangha led the South Australians with an unbeaten 126 while Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 105. The two combined for a 202-run partnership.

Sangha hit the winning runs when he clipped a Callum Vidler delivery off his pads for four to seal the victory. Several hundred fans ran on to the pitch at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide when the match ended.

The 33-year-old Carey had returned from a hectic season of international duties and straight from the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan, where Australia lost in the semifinals to India.

Queensland was bowled out for 95 in its first innings — the lowest total of any team batting first in a Shield final which involves Australian state sides. South Australia posted 271 all out in reply.

Queensland appeared down and out at 221-6 in its second innings, just 45 runs ahead, at lunch on the third day Friday. But centuries from Jack Wildermuth (111) and Jack Clayton (100) led a comeback and Queensland reached 445 in its second innings for its 269-run lead.

The highest previous run chase to win a Shield final was Victoria’s 239-2 against New South Wales in 1990-91.

Jake Lehmann scored 102 in South Australia’s first innings. He’s the son of South Australian great and former Australian national coach Darren Lehmann, who played in the state’s last Shield victory in 1995-96.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.