Josh Giddey departs Bulls’ win after hurting same ankle he injured in Olympics with Australia

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey left the Chicago Bulls’ game in the fourth quarter Monday night after landing awkwardly on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey left the Chicago Bulls’ game in the fourth quarter Monday night after landing awkwardly on his right ankle, the same one he injured while playing for the Australian team at the Olympics last summer.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after their 121-103 win over Indiana that Giddey had a sprained ankle, but that the team wouldn’t know the severity “until probably a day or two.”

After getting hurt in the Olympics, Giddey recovered in time to be ready for the start of this season with the Bulls after being traded from Oklahoma City in June.

Giddey had a season-high 29 points and 10 rebounds before he appeared to come down on the foot of an Indiana player midway through the fourth quarter. He was in obvious pain as he hopped off the court and went to the locker room.

“He had a game a couple games ago where he kind of rolled it a little bit, but not too bad,” Donovan said. “This one you could just tell, it was pretty painful the way he came up. So, obviously I’m concerned, but I just don’t know to what degree it is.”

It was the eight double-double in nine games for the 22-year-old Giddey, who was coming off a triple-double Saturday at Miami, when he had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

The win over Indiana was the third in a row for the Bulls, who hold the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.