India looks to press ‘advantage’ against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A storied cricket rivalry will add a new chapter when India and Australia square off in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

And it comes with controversy.

While Pakistan is hosting the tournament, India has not gone near Pakistan, refusing to go there. Instead, India has played all of its games in Dubai amid security concerns. This has caused debate about India’s advantage from playing in one venue that has marred the buildup to the knockout rounds.

The Indian government denied permission for the cricket team to travel to its neighbour. The latest refusal came on the heels of viable security threats – tensions on the border, particularly in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Pakistan went to India for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the last time either team toured the other was 12 years ago.

Because the tournament couldn’t be played without India’s financial muscle, all of its games are in Dubai, including the semifinal and the final on Sunday, if it qualifies. If not, the final will be in Lahore.

It has caused scheduling and travel headaches for the Champions Trophy.

Bizarrely, Pakistan had to give up hosting rights and go to Dubai to face India, and lost.

South Africa and Australia flew to Dubai last Saturday because it wasn’t clear which team would take on India in the semifinals. Only after India beat New Zealand on Sunday in the last group game did South Africa return to Pakistan late Sunday with New Zealand to prepare for their semifinal on Wednesday in Lahore.

The preferential treatment has put India in an advantageous position to many eyes.

“If you can stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it’s definitely an advantage,” South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen said on Thursday.

But India captain Rohit Sharma shrugged off talk of any advantage.

“We are very much aware of the conditions here, but we don’t know which pitch is going to be played,” Sharma said. “This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don’t play so many matches here. This is new for us, too.”

Dubai was chosen because its the largest of the UAE’s three cricket grounds; it seats up to 30,000 fans compared to Abu Dhabi (20,000) and Sharjah (16,000).

India played its three group games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium — on different pitches — and won them all.

“They are in Dubai for a reason,” Pakistan coach Aqib Javed said. “If you play on the same pitch or ground, you will have an advantage. But we didn’t lose because they stayed in the same hotel or played on the same pitch. Neither did they play 10 matches there.”

Depleted Australia has defied the odds

The India-Australia semifinal is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad where Australia upset India and sent the country into mourning.

This time, Australia isn’t at full strength. It is missing its front-line pace attack and opening batter Matt Short has been sidelined by a quad injury, and replaced by left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly.

Connolly’s selection pays respect to Dubai’s spin-friendly pitches. But Australia doesn’t normally bank heavy on spin, and has defied the odds to reach the semifinals under Steve Smith.

India, however, unleashed a fourth extra spinner on New Zealand, and they shared nine wickets as they defended 249 with ease. Whether India stays with four spinners or goes back to three is its main question.

“Even if we want to play four spinners, how can we squeeze (them in),” Sharma said. “If we don’t, then we don’t.”

