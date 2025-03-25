Australia takes a big step toward the 2026 World Cup in new blow for China

Australia took a big step toward securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over China…

First-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Nishan Velupillay were enough for the Socceroos. With two games in Group C remaining in the third round, Australia is three points clear of third-placed Saudi Arabia, which drew 0-0 at already-qualified Japan.

The top two from each of the three groups of six in Asia are guaranteed a place at the expanded 48-tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, while the teams that finish third and fourth will advance to a further stage to compete for two more places.

It was a comfortable win for Australia. Irvine, who scored twice in the 5-1 win over Indonesia on Thursday, needed just 16 minutes to make room inside a crowded area to curl home a shot into the corner.

To make matters worse for China, 13 minutes later goalkeeper Wang Dalei spilled a tame shot from Velupillay which then rolled over the line.

China has yet to return to the World Cup since its 2002 debut and remains bottom of the group.

Saudi Arabia is still in the hunt for a seventh appearance after a battling goalless draw in Japan. The hosts dominated at Saitama Stadium but were unable to get the breakthrough.

South Korea drops points again

In Group B, South Korea stayed top but dropped two points for the second time inside a week, drawing 1-1 at home to Jordan.

South Korea needed just six minutes to take the lead when Lee Jae-sung arrived late to divert Son Heung-min’s corner into the net from close range.

A win would have put the Koreans on the brink of an 11th successive appearance but Jordan was level on the half hour. Mahmoud Al-Mardi pounced on the loose ball to shoot home, though the shot was deflected off a Korean defender.

South Korea has 16 points, three more than Jordan. Iraq, in action against the Palestinian team later, is in third with 12 points.

