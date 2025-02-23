China denies it didn’t give timely warning of live-fire drills off Australia

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that Australia had made “unreasonable accusations” and deliberately hyped the situation after…

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that Australia had made “unreasonable accusations” and deliberately hyped the situation after three planes headed to New Zealand changed course in midflight because of live-fire drills by the Chinese navy.

Wu Qian, the ministry’s top spokesperson, said China had issued safety notices in advance and that the activity was in compliance with international law and did not affect aviation safety.

“The relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts,” he said in a response posted on the Defense Ministry website.

Three passenger flights from Sydney to Christchurch and Queenstown were in the air Friday when they were first warned by a Chinese warship of a live-fire exercise, Australian media reported.

The flights diverted and no one was put in danger, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio. But he also said the Australian navy would typically give 12 to 24 hours’ notice of a live-fire exercise to give airlines time to plan around it.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she sought an explanation from her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, when the two met in Johannesburg on Saturday following a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 nations.

“I raised Australia’s expectations around safe and professional military conduct, consular cases, human rights and other issues of concern,” Wong said in a post on the social platform X. “I also sought an explanation for Chinese naval vessels conducting live fire drills without advance notification.”

The presence of the three Chinese warships in the region — a frigate, a cruiser and a replenishment vessel — had gotten the attention of the Australian and New Zealand militaries earlier last week. Marles described the activity as unusual, though not unprecedented.

