Brondello extends Australian Opals coaching contract to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

SYDNEY (AP) — Sandy Brondello is set to coach Australia’s Opals to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, extending her involvement with the national women’s basketball team to a seventh Olympics.

Brondello, who guided the Opals to an Olympic bronze medal in Paris last year, helped the New York Liberty win the WNBA title in October.

She played for the Opals in the 1988, ’96, 2000 and 2004 Olympics and was appointed coach in 2017, guiding the team at the Tokyo Games and in Paris.

“Having represented at six Olympics as a player and now coach, the Opals is such a big part of my life and one that I am most proud of,” Brondello said in a statement on Tuesday. “Having the pleasure to work with such motivated and talented athletes is such a joy, and the success that we have had is such a testament to the wider team who make up the Opals.”

Basketball Australia appointed Paul Goriss as associate head coach to lead the program while Brondello has WNBA commitments.

